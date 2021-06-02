PSG still short of Inter’s Hakimi asking price

Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to push for a deal for Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi but have not yet met the Nerazzurri’s valuation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations have been ongoing for the Morocco international but PSG’s bid of €60 million has been rejected outright.

Inter had initially demanded €80m for the 22-year-old but may be willing to drop that asking price down to €70m upfront, with bonuses making up the difference.

Owners Suning are looking to cut costs and plug a deficit in funds before being able to make signings of their own, whilst directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have identified the sale of Hakimi as a means of bringing funds in without losing other key players.

Hakimi joined Inter from Real Madrid last summer and enjoyed a strong debut season in Serie A, netting seven goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions as the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto.