Raspadori attracts Inter and Napoli interest

It’s been a wonderful week for Giacomo Raspadori after being included in Italy’s 26-man squad for the UEFA European Championship, and now he’s attracting the attention of a number of big clubs.

The 21-year-old forward got six Serie A goals from 27 starts for Sassuolo in the season just gone before his surprise inclusion in Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri squad.

In addition, the young forward has attracted attention from Inter and Napoli who are looking to tie up the highly-rated player for next season, according to Il Messaggero.

The two clubs, as well as others, are said to be raving about the amount of talent the striker possesses, regardless of his inclusion for the Euros and the fact that he hasn’t played a single minute for his country at senior level.

Whether or not he plays in this tournament, it looks as though his summer of excitement is far from over.