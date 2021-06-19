Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in talks with AC Milan over move

With news that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will leave the the club, it’s been reported that the defender has been in contact with AC Milan over a potential switch to the San Siro.

Ramos will depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years with Real Madrid, but despite being 35 years old, does not intend to hang up his boots and has been linked with a number of clubs. Former side Sevilla are said to be invested, as are Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to El Chiringuito, Ramos has been in touch with Milan technical director Paolo Maldini over a potential move to the Rossoneri once his contract expires with Real Madrid at the end of June, though his wage demands could be a stumbling block.

Ramos reportedly asked for a two year deal from Milan – Real Madrid only offered a one year contract extension to the player – worth €15m euros net per year. In addition, Ramos is also after a €20m signing on fee.

A known admirer of Milan, Ramos once said that: “After Real Madrid in the world comes Milan. Nobody has the history of these two clubs.”

Milan though have recently completed a permanent deal for Chelsea central defender Fikayo Tomori for €28.5 million, and also have Simon Kjaer plus Alessio Romagnoli on the books, who can also play in the same position.