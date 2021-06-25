Roma close to agreement with Arsenal for Xhaka

Date: 25th June 2021 at 2:34pm
Written by:

Roma are edging closer to completing the signing of Arsenal midfielder Granit after negotiations between the two clubs progressed.

According to La , the Premier League have lowered their initial demands of €23 million for the Switzerland captain, whilst Roma are ready to add to their initial by including performance-related bonuses, taking the total cost of the deal to €18m.

such, a breakthrough is thought to be close and negotiations are reaching their final stages, with Xhaka set to become the first Giallorossi signing under Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old has already agreed terms with Roma and is keen to make the switch to the , with a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season awaiting him.

Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2016 and has scored 13 goals in 220 appearances for the Gunners, winning the twice and reaching the Europa League Final in 2019.

 

