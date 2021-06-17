Roma line up Gollini bid

Date: 17th June 2021 at 11:51pm
Roma’s ongoing search for a goalkeeper has brought them to ’s Pierluigi Gollini with I Giallorossi ready to go all-in with their initial offer.

Sporting Director Tiago Pinto has prepared a deal to the tune of €15 million for La Dea to mull over in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old ‘keeper is friends with several of the Roma players and even spends a lot of his free time holidaying with the likes of Bryan and Leonardo Spinazzola, according to Il .

The shot-stopper started 25 Serie A games last season, conceding on average one per game as Atalanta went on to have another successful league campaign.

Gollini completed his permanent move to Gian Piero ’s side in 2018 from for just €3.8 million, meaning that the Bergamaschi would be making a handsome profit from his eventual sale.

 

