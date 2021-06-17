Roma line up Gollini bid

Roma’s ongoing search for a goalkeeper has brought them to Atalanta’s Pierluigi Gollini with I Giallorossi ready to go all-in with their initial offer.

Sporting Director Tiago Pinto has prepared a deal to the tune of €15 million for La Dea to mull over in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old ‘keeper is friends with several of the Roma players and even spends a lot of his free time holidaying with the likes of Bryan Cristante and Leonardo Spinazzola, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

The shot-stopper started 25 Serie A games last season, conceding on average one goal per game as Atalanta went on to have another successful league campaign.

Gollini completed his permanent move to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in 2018 from Aston Villa for just €3.8 million, meaning that the Bergamaschi would be making a handsome profit from his eventual sale.