Ronaldo likely to join Paris Saint-Germain rather than Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly closer to signing for French club Paris Saint-Germain than for English giants Manchester United after the end of Euro 2020.

The Juventus striker is representing his native Portugal at the European Championship and his future is expected to be decided after the conclusion of the tournament.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo has not formally put a request to be sold by Juventus and he has decided to focus solely on the Euros for the time being.

Meanwhile, his agent Jorge Mendes has been working out ways to negotiate a transfer away from I Bianconeri, and it is probable that he will join Paris Saint-Germain instead of return to the Red Devils, who he had played for from 2003 until 2009.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in three matches so far at Euro 2020. Portugal will play against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the tournament on Sunday evening.