Sampdoria supporters have continued to voice their criticisms of Blucerchiati president Massimo Ferrero and they are demanding that he sells the club immediately.

The 69-year-old has drawn the ire of Doriani fans due to his lack of spending, the settlement procedures regarding his personal financial activities, and his refusal to sell the clubs on any prospecting buyers.

According to Calciomercato, Sampdoria supporters have put up another banner saying, “Ferrero go away! Gone with the 20!”

The banner makes reference to the bus route 20 in the city of Genoa as well as the Hollywood film 216;Gone with the Wind’. The word ‘vento’ means wind in Italian and the word for twenty in Italian is ‘venti’.

Il Doria supporters want club legend Gianluca Vialli to return to the Ligurians and he was a part of a failed deal with York Capital Management to acquire the club from Ferrero in 2019.

The Roman-born Ferrero has been Sampdoria president since June 2014.