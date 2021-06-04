Sarri on brink of Lazio deal

Maurizio Sarri is close to agreeing to be the new Lazio coach.

The 62 year old has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadio Olimpico in the past few days.

Using a reference to the papal conclave, La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting they expect ‘white smoke’ to confirm Sarri’s appointment imminently..

According to Gazzetta, Sarri, alongside his agent Fali Ramadani have arrived in Rome on Friday afternoon to finalise his contract with Lazio owner Claudio Lotito and sporting director, Igli Tare.

If an agreement is reached, Sarri will return to Serie A management after a one season break following his departure from Juventus in August 2020.