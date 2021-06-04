Sarri on brink of Lazio deal

Sarri on brink of Lazio deal
Date: 4th June 2021 at 7:01pm
Written by:

Maurizio Sarri is close to agreeing to be the new Lazio coach.

The 62 year old has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadio Olimpico in the past few days.

Using a reference to the papal conclave, are reporting they expect ‘white smoke’ to confirm Sarri’s appointment imminently..

According to Gazzetta, Sarri, alongside his agent have arrived in Rome on Friday afternoon to finalise his contract with Lazio owner and sporting director, Igli Tare.

If an agreement is reached,  Sarri will return to Serie A management after a one season following his departure from in August 2020.

 

Related articles