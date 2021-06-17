The curious case of Tonali, Milan miss renewal deadline

Sandro Tonali is heading back to Brescia after AC Milan failed to meet the deadline to extend his loan deal and in doing so to buy the midfielder permanently, with Rondinelle owner Massimo Cellino said to be fuming.

The 21-year-old playmaker didn’t exactly live up to expectations after his €10 million loan move and that could be the reason why the Rossoneri are reluctant to fork out further.

However, after a permanent fee was discussed between the two clubs just last week, Cellino has been left furious over Milan’s failure to beat the cut-off, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

There seems to be a tug-o-war going on as Paolo Maldini had apparently promised the player that Milan would renew the deal, while the club itself aren’t willing to pay the fee that was put on the table.

On top of the initial loan payment, another €15 million would have to be paid upfront and then another €10 million following the completion of certain clauses related to performance.

Should the two clubs fail to sort out the situation then the likes of Juventus are waiting in the wings to snap up Tonali.