Tomori becomes AC Milan’s second biggest purchase under Elliot Management era

Tomori becomes AC Milan’s second biggest purchase under Elliot Management era
Date: 18th June 2021 at 12:17am
Written by:

The confirmation that AC Milan are signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal means that he is now the second most expensive player that the Rossonere has signed since Elliot Management took over the .

Milan are set to splash €28 million on the English centre-back who only arrived at the club in January on from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 23-year-old was relatively unknown in Italy when he signed, but his performances soon impressed meaning that signing him permanently is a decision welcomed by fans.

The only player that Elliot Management have spent more money on is Lucas . That was an investment that did not reap rewards for Milan they spent just over €38 million on the Brazilian in 2019, only to sell him to Lyon for €20 million in September 2020.

Fikayo Tomori was unlucky not to be included in England’s 2020 squad, or even the 33-player provisional squad.

 

Related articles