Tomori becomes AC Milan’s second biggest purchase under Elliot Management era

The confirmation that AC Milan are signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal means that he is now the second most expensive player that the Rossonere has signed since Elliot Management took over the club.

Milan are set to splash €28 million on the English centre-back who only arrived at the club in January on loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 23-year-old was relatively unknown in Italy when he signed, but his performances soon impressed meaning that signing him permanently is a decision welcomed by fans.

The only player that Elliot Management have spent more money on is Lucas Paqueta. That was an investment that did not reap rewards for Milan as they spent just over €38 million on the Brazilian midfielder in 2019, only to sell him to Lyon for €20 million in September 2020.

Fikayo Tomori was unlucky not to be included in England’s Euro 2020 squad, or even the 33-player provisional squad.