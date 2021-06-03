Tomori to sign for Milan on a permanent basis

AC Milan are ever closer to securing the signature of Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell last season.

The 23-year-old Englishman joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea last January and settled in immediately, impressing with his commanding style in the 17 games he turned out in.

A right-to-buy clause was triggered and the player can now be Milan’s to the tune of €28 million, but the club will negotiate with the London-based outfit for a discount in the coming days, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Chelsea are likely to stick to their guns and refuse such a proposal, leaving Milan with the option of asking to split the fee into smaller installments.

The move would make sense as opposed to going on the hunt for a defender who may not fit Stefano Pioli’s style of play, with the scenario set to play out before the start of the European Championship.