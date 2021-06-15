Vega: Italy have a very good chance of winning Euro 2020

Former Cagliari defender and Swiss international Ramon Vega believes that Italy can go all the way at this summer’s European Championship.

The 49-year-old admitted to not having high hopes for Gli Azzurri ahead of Euro 2020 kicking off, but their dominant performance in their 3-0 defeat of Turkey to open the tournament on Friday night has changed his view of Roberto Mancini’s side.

“It was a fantastic performance by Italy against Turkey,” Vega told The Italian Football Podcast. “I didn’t think Italy would be a contender coming into this tournament. Italy have had such a big crisis for over five years with the clubs and national team, with young players not coming through.

“I was very impressed with Italy and playing like that they have a very good chance to go all the way. And, after the Turkey game, they will smell that this is possible.”

Vega continued to turn his attention to Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to join Jose Mourinho at Roma.

“Xhaka had ups and downs at Arsenal,” Vega said. “He wasn’t a tremendous success. He is a quality player but his overall character and attitude he needed to learn at Arsenal.

“For him to move to Roma with Mourinho, I think it will be a good move. He will get to change the atmosphere around him which hasn’t been the best at Arsenal the last few years.

“This is his last chance pretty much to shine at the international level.”