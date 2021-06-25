Wage demands could scupper Napoli’s move for Emerson Palmieri

Financial problems could put an end to Napoli’s pursuit of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

I Partenopei have been pursuing the Italian ever since the summer began but they are still nowhere near agreeing on a deal with the European champions.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that in order for Chelsea to allow the player to go out on loan this summer, he must first sign a new deal as his current one runs out in 2022. This applies even if the loan includes an obligation to buy.

The other problem that is facing Luciano Spalletti’s side is that Emerson Palmieri currently earns €4.6 million a season at the West London club, which is a salary that Napoli cannot match.

This means any loan move would likely require Chelsea to pay a percentage of the Italian international’s wages.