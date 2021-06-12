REPORT: UEFA EURO 2020 – Wales 1-1 Switzerland

Wales and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in Group A of the European Championship on Saturday afternoon in a result that suits Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

Gli Azzurri beat Turkey 3-0 in an impressive performance to open Euro 2020 on Friday evening in Rome, and now sit clear at the top of the group with each team having played once.

Saturday’s game saw two Serie A midfielders go head to head, with Atalanta’s Remo Freuler representing the Swiss and taking on Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey.

It looked early on as though Italy’s neighbours, Switzerland, were going to enjoy a dominant day in Baku. The Swiss started very well and on the front foot, but Danny Ward was in fine form between the posts for Wales and kept them at bay. Benfica’s Haris Seferovic might feel as though he should have taken one of the chances that fell his way, but it wasn’t to be.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring early in the second half. Having had a good effort well saved by Ward, the subsequent corner found the forward and he was able to convert with relative ease from close range.

But that wasn’t to be where the scoring ended, and Kieffer Moore headed home a goal of his own from a corner to level things up.

Switzerland looked to have won it late on, only for VAR to intervene and rightly rule their goal out for offside.

Group A continues on Wednesday, June 16. Wales face Turkey at 18:00 CEST before Italy meet Switzerland at 21:00.