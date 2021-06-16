When and where to watch Italy-Switzerland at UEFA EURO 2020 in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland: Kick-off time and channel

Italy are back in Euro 2020 action on Wednesday evening as they face Switzerland hoping to continue their perfect start.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Turkey in their opening game last Friday night, led by Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi.

Against the Swiss, though, Mancini’s Italy might face a more stern test. Though Switzerland did only manage a 1-1 draw against Wales themselves.

When and where to watch Italy-Switzerland:

The game kicks off at Roma and Lazio’s Stadio Olimpico at 21:00 CEST and will be available to watch in Italy on NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RAI 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, RaiPlay, Sky Sport 251.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, you can tune in to the 20:00 BST kick-off STV Scotland, UTV, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK.

Supporters in Ireland can, at the same time as those in the UK, keep up with the game on ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, RTE Player, UTV, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland.

In the United States, kick-off is set for 15:00 Eastern Time and the game will be available on SiriusXM FC, PrendeTV, ESPN, TUDN Radio.

Australia-based Azzurri fans will find the game on Optus Sport, and fans in Canada can tune in to TSN1, TSN4, TSN3, TVA Sports, TSN App, TSN.ca.