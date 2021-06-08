Ziyech joins Tomori and Giroud on AC Milan’s list of targets at Chelsea

AC Milan are hoping for a summer raid of Chelsea, with the Rossoneri keen to take three players off the Blues’ hands.

Fikayo Tomori – who impressed on loan at the Stadio San Siro last season – is Milan’s top priority for their summer transfer window, while Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech are also on their list of targets.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Moroccan forward has emerged as the latest Stamford Bridge-based player that Milan are interested in, just a year after he landed in London from Ajax.

Ziyech joined Chelsea for around €40 million in 2020 and earns close to €7m a year at the club. Thomas Tuchel’s arrival, though, has seen him fall further down the pecking order and his relationship with the German coach is far from ideal, with him not playing as much as he would have hoped.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also explained that Napoli, too, are interested in the player, though he would prefer to join Milan.

Complications with Giroud

Milan have been trying to sign the French forward for some time but saw their attempts hit with a setback as Chelsea triggered an option to renew his contract in London, something that the player is reportedly far from pleased about.