AC Milan are focusing their efforts on Calhonglu replacement

AC Milan are now working hard on replacing Turkish attacker Hakan Calhanoglu who left for city-rivals Inter last month.

The Rossoneri have already spent around €60 million this summer but they are not done yet after Inter poached Hakan Cahonoglu when he demanded too high of a wage from Milan.

This leaves a hole in Stefano Pioli’s attack and the club’s focus has shifted to finding a new creative spark to help the team chase the title next season and put in a strong showing on their return to the Champions League.

There are three players on the club’s radar and they are CSKA Moscow’s Nikola Vlasic, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, and RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport believes there is no clear hierarchy between the three players as they all possess the attributes that Stefano Pioli is looking for.