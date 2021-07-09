AC Milan continue to tussle with Napoli over Bakayoko

Napoli and AC Milan are continuing their regular contact with Premier League side Chelsea by battling it out for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Milan have already seemingly sealed a deal for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, but now they wish to bring the ex-Monaco midfielder to the Stadio San Siro as well.

As for Napoli, they are also in talks with Chelsea over the signing of Emerson Palmieri for their left-back slot but Chelsea’s €20 million demands are proving hard to meet.

As has been reported by the print edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, new Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has made it clear to Aurelio De Laurentiis that he wants a deal for Bakayoko tied up soon so he can make him part of the pre-season plans.

Bakayoko has spent time on loan at both clubs in the past so it is unclear who he would choose if they both made an appropriate proposal to Chelsea.