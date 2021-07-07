AC Milan hope to land Real Madrid midfielder Isco

As they search for a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, AC Milan have turned their attention to out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

After failing to agree terms on a new deal with the Rossoneri, attacking midfielder Calhanoglu crossed the city to join bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer last month.

According to Tuttosport, Milan have stepped up their hunt for a new creative player and hope to secure Isco after the Spaniard fell down the pecking order at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Rossoneri have opened discussions with Real Madrid, but the La Liga club are unwilling to let Isco depart on loan and would demand a transfer fee, particularly as his contract expires next summer.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 and has gone on to score 51 goals in 331 appearances for Los Blancos, winning two league titles and the Champions League four times.

The 29-year-old is a Spain international and has earned 32 caps for La Roja, but was not included in Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 squad.