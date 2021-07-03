AC Milan look at Ajax veteran as Calhanoglu replacement

AC Milan have reportedly turned their attention towards Ajax forward Dusan Tadic as they search for a replacement for attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish international joined city rivals Inter on a free transfer and the 32-year-old Serb seems to fit the profile I Rossoneri are looking for.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Tadic would welcome a move to AC Milan at his age, but the Italian giants will make more enquiries as he is contracted to Ajax until June 2023 and it is unclear for now if the Amsterdammers would be willing to sell the versatile forward.

I Rossoneri are targeting players with Champions League experience as they prepare for their first participation since the 2013/14 campaign.

Tadic played a starring role for Ajax in the 2018/19 edition, eliminating Real Madrid and Juventus before losing on the away goals rule to English club Tottenham in the semi-finals.

AC Milan are also targeting Josip Ilicic, who has featured two Champions League campaigns with Atalanta.