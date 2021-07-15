AC Milan may be forced to pay upfront for Nikola Vlasic

Date: 15th July 2021 at 8:00pm
AC Milan look set to enter negotiations with Russian side after it emerged the two clubs have different ideas for the transfer of Nikola Vlasic.

Milan would like to sign the Croatian international on loan for one year with the ability to purchase him the following summer whereas his current club, Moscow, would like to cash in on the player right now.

This type of dispute between buying and selling clubs is becoming extremely common this summer due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Buying clubs want to spread their expenditure, selling clubs want cash right now to improve their situation.

As has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the attacking midfielder would likely cost around €30 million. New contact between the two clubs are not expected until a couple of weeks’ time.

Vlasic made four appearances for Croatia at 0, scoring once against Scotland.

 

