Agreement between Juventus and Sassuolo for Locatelli expected in next few days

A final breakthrough in negotiations between Juventus and Sassuolo is expected in the next couple of days as the player is about to return from his holiday.

Juve have been chasing the Italy midfielder all summer and now appear to be the only team in the running for the player after Arsenal turned their attentions elsewhere.

It is believed by Corriere dello Sport that Juve are willing to get very close to Sassuolo’s €40 million asking price for Locatelli. The deal will likely be a two-year-long loan with a mandatory fee to make the deal permanent. It is likely Juve’s next bid will be €35 million.

There is still a chance that some Juve youngsters could be used as part of the deal so that the club spends less cash. Nicolo Fagioli and Radu Dragusin could head in the opposite direction but it is more likely that it will just be a cash deal.