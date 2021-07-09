Andrea Barzagli: I left Maurizio Sarri’s staff because I wasn’t ready

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has explained why he left Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff so soon after starting the role, as well as why he will not be part of new coach Massimiliano Allegri’s staff.

Andrea Barzagli was a key defender for Juventus from 2011 until his retirement in 2019. He formed part of the famous back three that also featured Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

When he retired, he became part of Maurizio Sarri’s defensive coaching team. He left the role after just a few months though amid rumours of a falling out with Sarri. Whilst speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barzagli has suggested that he wasn’t ready for the role, but there was a disagreement with Sarri.

“I left Sarri’s technical staff after a few months because I wasn’t ready,” Barzagli said. “With Sarri it happened that we didn’t agree but we didn’t quarrel, only discussions.”

Barzagli has now been approached by Massimiliano Allegri following his appointment for another spell in charge of the Bianconeri. The ex-Wolfsburg player has also turned him down, stating that he wants to focus on his family now rather than Juventus.

“Now I said no to Allegri’s Juve because it is a period of my life in which I prefer to be free and enjoy my family,” Barzagli said.