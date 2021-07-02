Antonio Conte: I don’t think Belgium are the favourites against Italy

Ex-Inter and Italy coach Antonio Conte has stated that he does not believe Belgium are the favourites for the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Italy on Friday night.

Conte, who overachieved with an underwhelming Azzurri squad in 2016, is confident in the group Roberto Mancini has to work with this summer.

Speaking during an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe, the man who led Inter to their first Scudetto since 2009/10 made it clear that he has immense confidence in the current Italy squad.

“Italy has found its balance,” Conte said, “in the offensive and defensive phases, as well as a collective game and team spirit. Thirty-one unbeaten games are not achieved by chance. It’s a real team and I like it. I don’t think Belgium will be favourites, it will be a balanced match.”

The coach who led Italy to the Euro 2016 quarter-final also stressed the quality of his former Inter colleague Romelu Lukaku, who will be Belgium’s main goal threat on Saturday night.

“Romelu Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world now, he already had great physical and athletic qualities but in the last two years we have made him grow even more in terms of his presence on the pitch.”