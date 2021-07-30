Arsenal ready to offer Xhaka contract extension as Roma talks stall

Despite seemingly being on the verge of a move to Roma, Granit Xhaka could yet remain at Arsenal and the Gunners are preparing to offer him a contract .

According to The , Roma are yet to meet the Premier League club’s asking price for Xhaka, despite him being high on new coach Jose Mourinho’s wishlist, and the faltering negotiations have prompted Arsenal to consider offering him a new deal.

Whilst Arsenal had been keen to cash in the Switzerland captain, it is believed that they are warming to the idea of retaining him they invest heavily in other areas of the team.

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has arrived from Anderlecht, and England Ben White is also on the verge of a switch to the from Brighton, whilst they retain an interest in Sassuolo star .

With further business expected, Arsenal are now ready to extend Xhaka’s contract rather than offload him and begin a more costly search for a replacement.

Meanwhile, suggest that the North London club were holding out for €23 million, yet Roma were unwilling to go above €15m plus bonuses.

 

