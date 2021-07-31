Arsenal want to lure Lautaro from Inter

Inter are reportedly having difficulties renewing the contract of Lautaro Martinez and Arsenal may consider enticing him to come to the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old Argentinian striker is contracted to I Nerazzurri until the end of June 2023 but he could contemplate looking for another challenge after winning the 2020/21 Serie A title with the Italian giants.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter had expected Lautaro to have signed a contract extension in February, but it still has not been finalised, and Il Biscione could risk losing another one of their biggest assets after Achraf Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain in early July.

I Nerazzurri have already evaluated many offers for the Argentine and Arsenal have now joined the list of clubs interested in the forward.

If Inter do sell Lautaro, he could be replaced by his compatriot Joaquin Correa, who new Biscione tactician Simone Inzaghi coached at Lazio.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have prepared bids for the Nerazzurri striker but the Italian giants will only look at bids over €80 million.