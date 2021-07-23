Atalanta and Argentina defender close to joining Tottenham

Vito Doria Date: 23rd July 2021 at 4:10pm
Cristian Romero is about to join English Premier League side Hotspur after just one season with Atalanta.

Spurs have hired former Juventus director Fabio Paratici as their managing director of , he has been looking to Serie A clubs for players to lure to North London, and he is looking at the Argentine to bolster the defence.

TyC Sports reports that Tottenham will pay Atalanta €40 million, plus €10m in bonuses for Romero, and no players are expected to be offered in exchange.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a contract lasting until June 2026 and earn €2.8m per season.

Romero will be leaving La Dea just a year after he arrived from Juventus on an initial deal and I Bergamaschi are expected to exercise their option to acquire him outright before selling to Spurs.

The Atalanta defender was voted the best defender of the 2020/21 Serie A season by the Lega Serie A, and he made the Team of the Tournament for the 2021 Copa America, which he won with his native Argentina.

 

