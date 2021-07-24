Atalanta assess candidates to replace Romero

Vito Doria Date: 24th July 2021 at 6:00am
With close to joining in the English Premier League, Atalanta have identified with three defenders as successors to the Argentine.

The 23-year-old had a stellar campaign with La Dea, helping them qualify for the Champions League for the third season a row, and he also starred for Argentina in their recent Copa America triumph.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini would prefer to replace Romero with Juventus centre-back . The Turkish international had a disappointing Euro 2020 but the Orobici tactician still rates his ability.

Bologna Takehiro Tomiyasu was also of to Tottenham before they turned their attention to the Argentinian international but the Japanese international could be the heir to Romero at La Dea instead.

Atalanta have also been looking at a defender from outside of Serie A to replace the 23-year-old. Dutch starlet Sven Botman starred for French club Lille and he made 37 appearances for the 2020/21 Ligue 1 champions.

 

