Atalanta sign Udinese’s Musso

Atalanta have completed the signing of Udinese’s Argentinian goalkeeper Juan Musso.

La Dea had been linked with Musso for a number of weeks, with the club keen to upgrade on Pierluigi Gollini this summer, and Antonio Percassi has now got the deal over the line.

Musso, having previously been linked to Inter, has penned a four-year deal in Bergamo that will run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The goalkeeper made 104 appearances in all during his time at Udinese, keeping 29 clean sheets. The 27-year-old is currently away on international duty with Argentina at this summer’s Copa America in Brazil.

One of Gollini or Marco Sportiello would now seem likely to leave Atalanta this summer, with the former having had his name linked to joining Jose Mourinho at Roma already this transfer window.