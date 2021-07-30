Atalanta target Sassuolo talisman to replace Ilicic

Mattia Zaccagni and Domenico Berardi have been linked with Atalanta as La Dea plan to replace Josip Ilicic in the summer.

The 33-year-old Slovenian international struggled with fitness issues during the 2020/21 season and he is expected to leave I Bergamaschi for AC Milan.

Il Corriere di Bergamo reports that I Rossoneri have not placed a formal bid for Ilicic yet but Atalanta have not wasted time and they are searching for reinforcements in that role.

La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini is an admirer of Hellas Verona winger Zaccagni, especially because of his versatility, and Gli Orobici will face competition from Fiorentina for the 26-year-old.

Sassuolo captain Berardi remains Atalanta’s preferred choice, but the Neroverdi want €40 million for the Italian international, a figure that La Dea are unlikely to offer.

Ilicic has been with the Bergamo-based club since 2017, and he has played in 149 competitive matches, scoring 56 goals as well as supplying 39 assists.