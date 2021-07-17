Belotti offered ‘take it or leave it’ Torino contract

Andrea Belotti has reached a vital point in his contract talks with Torino after being offered a very healthy wage increase by his current club in a case of ‘take it or leave it’.

The 27-year-old striker played a bit-part in Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign, so didn’t exactly change his valuation, and is now faced with making a decision about where his future lies.

The Toro captain has been offered double his current wages as the club look to hold on to their star man but will have to search for another place to call home if he turns their latest offer down, according to La Stampa.

His salary would be to the tune of €4 million a season with the deal set to expire in 2026, should Belotti accept what’s been put on the table.

The forward managed 13 Serie A goals from 35 games last season as he helped his team to beat the drop.