Bonucci: Italy continue to dream but with our feet on the ground
Vito Doria Date: 2nd July 2021 at 11:59pm
Leonardo wants Italy to remain humble after defeating Belgium 2-1 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Friday evening.

will play against in the on Tuesday evening at Stadium in London, United Kingdom, and the veteran does not want any complacency or arrogance creeping into the squad.

“It was very difficult match,” Bonucci told .

“We knew their quality above all in front and the difficulties that could have created us in the second half.

“In the first half, we dominated and then slightly doubtful free-kick put them back on track. In the second half, we showed how big the heart of this group is.

“Now we continue to dream but with our feet on the ground. We started the European Championship with a dream in the drawer, let’s leave it there.

“We have a match with Spain, a national team that plays like Belgium that didn’t seem to drop their heads, but got back up.”

 

