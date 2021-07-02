Bonucci: Italy continue to dream but with our feet on the ground

Leonardo Bonucci wants Italy to remain humble after defeating Belgium 2-1 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Friday evening.

Gli Azzurri will play against Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday evening at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, and the veteran defender does not want any complacency or arrogance creeping into the squad.

“It was a very difficult match,” Bonucci told RAI Sport.

“We knew their quality above all in front and the difficulties that could have created us in the second half.

“In the first half, we dominated and then slightly doubtful free-kick put them back on track. In the second half, we showed how big the heart of this group is.

“Now we continue to dream but with our feet on the ground. We started the European Championship with a dream in the drawer, let’s leave it there.

“We have a match with Spain, a national team that plays like Belgium that didn’t seem to drop their heads, but got back up.”