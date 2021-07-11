Bonucci screams “it’s coming to Rome” after Italy win Euro 2020

Bonucci screams “it’s coming to Rome” after Italy win Euro 2020
Conor Clancy Date: 12th July 2021 at 12:22am
Written by:

Leonardo was quick to point out that is not ‘coming home’ after Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final.

Gli Azzurri needed penalties to beat England at Wembley but got the job done as three English players missed.

“It’s coming to Rome, it’s coming to Rome,” screamed jubilant Bonucci after the spot kick.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes, with Italy then winning 3-2 on penalties.

 

Related articles