Bonucci screams “it’s coming to Rome” after Italy win Euro 2020

Leonardo Bonucci was quick to point out that football is not ‘coming home’ after Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final.

Gli Azzurri needed penalties to beat England at Wembley but got the job done as three English players missed.

“It’s coming to Rome, it’s coming to Rome,” screamed a jubilant Bonucci after the final spot kick.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes, with Italy then winning 3-2 on penalties.