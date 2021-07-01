Borja Valero retires

Borja Valero has officially announced his retirement from football and in doing so has waved goodbye to Fiorentina and Italian football too.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram page, bringing to an end a great career that has included almost decade in Serie A.

The Spanish midfielder joined Fiorentina from Villarreal in 2012 before moving to Inter in 2017 and then back to La Viola in 2020, but has decided that enough is enough when it comes to football.

“The moment has arrived, the moment that always seemed so far away, but it’s the time to stop playing football,” Valero wrote.

“I’d have loved to do it in front of all the fans at the stadium but unfortunately football, like life, doesn’t depend on what we want.

“I want to thank all of the teams I have played for, all of my, teammates and coaches too. Without you all I couldn’t have done it,” He concluded.

The midfielder also played for Mallorca in his native Spain, as well as West Bromwich Albion in England. He made three first-team appearances for Real Madrid in season 2006/07 and thus can consider himself a La Liga winner.