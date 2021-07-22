Cagliari midfielder Nandez remains Inter’s priority despite missed meeting

Date: 22nd July 2021 at 4:25pm
Written by:

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is still Inter’s summer priority it stands despite a reported meeting between the two clubs not going ahead on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri over the past few weeks as he is viewed as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who left for Paris Saint Germain earlier in the window.

The 25-year-old is incredibly keen to join Inter but the two clubs must sit down and agree on the terms of the deal. It is most likely to be a season-long loan with an obligation for Inter to buy the player, but that future fee is not yet agreed on.

Nandez’s contract has a €36 million release clause which would be far too high for Inter to pay this summer, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, that fee has not yet been mentioned during .

Meetings between Beppe Marotta and Tommaso Giulini are expected to happen next week.

 

