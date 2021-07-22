Cagliari midfielder Nandez remains Inter’s priority despite missed meeting

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is still Inter’s summer priority as it stands despite a reported meeting between the two clubs not going ahead on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri over the past few weeks as he is viewed as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who left for Paris Saint Germain earlier in the transfer window.

The 25-year-old is incredibly keen to join Inter but the two clubs must sit down and agree on the terms of the deal. It is most likely to be a season-long loan with an obligation for Inter to buy the player, but that future fee is not yet agreed on.

Nandez’s contract has a €36 million release clause which would be far too high for Inter to pay this summer, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, that fee has not yet been mentioned during negotiations.

Meetings between Beppe Marotta and Tommaso Giulini are expected to happen next week.