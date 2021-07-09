Capello: Italy have unity, England are interesting but not great

Italian coaching legend and former England manager Fabio Capello has praised Italy coach Roberto Mancini for creating a united squad while also pointing out the flaws of England.

Gli Azzurri and the Three Lions play each other in the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday evening, and in addition to analysing both squads, he praised Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as well as criticising his English counterpart Jordan Pickford.

“I was struck by the attitude of the team,” Il Corriere dello Sport.

“There is unity, spirit of sacrifice, and the absence of selfishness and personalism.

“Roberto [Mancini] did an extraordinary job of selecting the players. He is a coach who understands footballers, unlike many of his colleagues.

“Italy also has the best goalkeeper in the world, while England cannot say the same. Pickford did not do well in the league.”

Capello does not rate the English midfield or believe that the Three Lions have a great team, but their defensive solidarity as well as having Harry Kane up front could make a difference.

“It can be done, England is an interesting team, but not a great team yet,” he said.

“In midfield, they don’t have much quality. All they have are people who work, strong, aggressive, dangerous on the wins.

“The novelty is that they defend well, prevail physically, and with speed. Then they have the best centre-forward at the Euros, Kane.”