Cassano: If Donnarumma were the best, he wouldn’t go to PSG
Vito Doria Date: 17th July 2021 at 4:30pm
Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has said that Gianluigi should have joined another club instead of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Azzurri goalkeeper left AC Milan at the end of the 2020/21 season and the Ligue 1 giants signed him a free agent.

Despite Donnarumma joining a club that were runners-up in the 2019/20 Champions League, this transfer has not impressed the former Roma, Sampdoria, and Inter attacker.

“Why, if he is the best goalkeeper in the world, aren’t Bayern Munich, and after him,” Cassano said on Twitch channel Bobo TV.

“[Manuel] Neuer is 36 years old, if he is the best goalkeeper at the moment take on [Thibaut] Courtois and [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen and send them away. Instead, he goes to PSG.”

Donnarumma was voted Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 as Italy went on to win their European Championship since 1968.

The prodigious goalkeeper came through the AC Milan academy and played for the senior squad from 2015 until this year.

 

