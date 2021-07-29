Chelsea consider huge offer for Inter’s Lukaku

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has his eyes set on Romelu Lukaku and is prepared to smash his club’s transfer record for the Inter forward.

The Russian billionaire recently sent his son to Milan in order to get the ball rolling on the mega-money move.

Lukaku is said to be more than happy playing for I Nerazzurri, but the London club are equipped with up to €130 million to lure the Belgium international away, according to Il Corriere della Sera.

Inter’s owners, the Suning Holdings Group, would probably see it as a great opportunity to ease some of their own money worries, leaving the decision down to the player himself, as things stand.

If the deal materialises, then the Serie A champions could turn their attention to Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and Giacomo Raspadori of Sassuolo.