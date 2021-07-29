Chelsea consider huge offer for Inter’s Lukaku

Chelsea consider huge offer for Inter’s Lukaku
Date: 29th July 2021 at 7:00pm
Written by:

Chelsea owner has his eyes set on Romelu Lukaku and is prepared to smash his ’s transfer record for the Inter forward.

The Russian billionaire recently sent his to Milan in order to get the ball rolling on the mega-money .

Lukaku is said to be more than happy playing for I Nerazzurri, but the London club are equipped with up to €130 million to lure the international away, according to Il della Sera.

Inter’s owners, the Suning Holdings Group, would probably see it as a great opportunity to ease some of their own money worries, leaving the decision down to the player himself, as things stand.

If the deal materialises, then the could turn their attention to Atalanta’s Duvan and Giacomo Raspadori of Sassuolo.

 

Related articles