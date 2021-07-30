Chiellini close to Juventus renewal

Giorgio Chiellini is close to signing a contract renewal with Juventus, which is expected to expire before the 2022 World Cup.

The 36-year-old captained Italy to victory at Euro 2020 and he is likely to represent Gli Azzurri in Qatar next year, but he is yet to sign a contract extension with his club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiellini was earning €3.5 million for the 2020/21 season and he is expected to have his wage cut down to €2.5m for 2021/22.

The length of his contract will also have to be clearly defined. Qatar 2022 will be taking place in November so instead of having it run out until June of that year, his deal will probably end in November instead.

Chiellini was acquired by Juventus from Livorno in the summer of 2004, and aside from a loan spell with Fiorentina in 2004/05, he has remained with I Bianconeri since.

He has also won nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia trophies during his time with the Italian giants.