Chiellini: Italy need to play without fear and with a little madness

Giorgio Chiellini is ready for Sunday night’s Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at Wembley.

The experienced Juventus defender had some words of advice for his teammates, calling on them to play without fear.

“We are incredibly lucky to be able to play this game,” Chiellini said, “these are games that may only happen once in your career. We have to enjoy them, but we have to play them with a lack of fear and a little bit of madness.

“We moved from three centimetres away to two. Now we’re just one centimetre away and we have to come together to achieve it.

“England aren’t Spain. I believe the players in the final are those that deserve to be there the most.

“We need a warm heart, because if not you won’t survive at Wembley. Nor will you without a cool head.”

The game could well be decided on the outcome of Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci’s battle with England’s Harry Kane, who Chiellini knows to be a real threat.

“Kane is a world-class forward,” Chiellini said. “He has physical strength, he knows how to score with his head, pass the ball, take freekicks. He’s incredible, I’m one of his biggest fans.”