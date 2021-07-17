Chiesa to spark bidding war among Europe’s best

Federico Chiesa is on the radar of several of Europe’s mega-rich clubs after his impressive performances helped Italy to win Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old winger impressed all of Europe, once again highlighting some of the talent that’s on display in Serie A week-in week-out and familiar to fans of Italian football.

Now, the wide man’s Wembley success has sparked a bidding war between Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to Tuttosport.

Chelsea are said to have slapped €100 million on the table, while Bayern are said to value the forward at €80 million.

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has had his eye on the Azzurri star since 2018, with Fiorentina managing to hold off any serious interest at the time, but that interest has only grown since.

However, Juventus see the player as a vital member of their squad going forward and will do all they can to avoid giving into temptation as they look to build a team around Chiesa in the future.