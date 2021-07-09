Conte: England have been waiting for this for a lifetime, but Italy know how to win finals

Former Italy boss Antonio Conte is hopeful that Gli Azzurri can come out on top against England in this Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Italy, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championship under Conte, have managed to make it all the way to the final under Roberto Mancini, against all odds. Furthermore, Gli Azzurri are unbeaten in their last 33 matches.

In a lengthy article for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte outlined his optimism ahead of the game in London, while acknowledging England’s strengths as well.

“England have been waiting for this match for a lifetime,” Conte wrote. “They’ve never won the European Championship and their only World Cup win was in 1966.

“Wembley can be a huge boost but also a drag, because the players could feel the pressure…

“We [Italy] will have less support in the stands, but more experience on the pitch. We know what it’s like to play in finals, and we know how they’re won.”

The post in its entirety can be read on Gazzetta’s website.