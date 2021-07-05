Cristiano Ronaldo to extend Juventus contract until 2023

After months of speculation linking him with a move away from Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo now looks likely to extend his stay at Juventus by another year and until 2023.

It had been expected that the Portuguese would return to either Manchester United or Sporting Clube de Portugal this summer, or that he would otherwise embark on one last new adventure with Paris Saint-Germain in France.

But things have changed, and Italian media outlets are now expecting the Juventus forward to pen a new contract at the Allianz Stadium. La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sport Mediaset have written of his anticipated extension on Monday, with the latter stating that it could be signed and sealed at some point this week.

Sport Mediaset reported that Jorge Mendes is due to travel to Turin and a final meeting between the player’s agent and the club could be organised for before the weekend

Will he see out the remaining two years?

There is a chance, though, that Juventus’ decision to extend his contract is an attempt to avoid losing the player on a free transfer in 2022. By tying him down until 2023, the Old Lady might be able to take in some money for him next summer should they decide to part ways then, when his initial contract would have finished.

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 37 next season and 38 before the proposed extension will expire, and time is running out in his career if he is to play for Manchester United and Sporting Clube again before he hangs up his boots.