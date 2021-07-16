Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Juventus, itching to return to work

After weeks and months of speculation and rumours about his future, Cristiano Ronaldo now looks likely to stay put at Juventus next season.

The Portuguese forward won’t be leaving Turin this summer, and he is expected to return to training on July 25.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that he now wants to stay, and that he’s even itching to get back to work already.

Cristiano had been linked to both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at points this summer, and La Gazzetta have also reported that there is a real chance of him extending his contract with the Bianconeri beyond its current 2022 expiration.

A significant salary

Jorge Mendes has recently been testing the waters to see if a renewal is on the cards for his client, and La Gazzetta have written that “a very important game is being played from an economic point of view, so Juventus have to handle the matter very carefully.

“It’s clear that his 60 million euro gross salary has a significant impact on their already-inflated wage bill.”

It’s been suggested that the forward will sign a one-year extension that will see him through until 2023 and then, at 38, he’ll move to a less demanding league.

The same publication have asked, though, if Cristiano could follow Lionel Messi’s lead by agreeing to a pay cut, but that’s likely to depend on what happens when Jorge Mendes and Andrea Agnelli meet soon.

On holidays

In the meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a few days’ holidays with his partner, Georgina, after Euro 2016 and before returning to work with Juventus later in the month.