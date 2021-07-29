Eriksen to return to Inter for vital tests

Christian Eriksen is set to join up with his Inter teammates for the first time since his shocking incident on June 12 during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

It already seems like an eternity since the 43rd minute of that fateful game, in which Eriksen collapsed in front of a worldwide television audience, but now he’s ready to join up with his Nerazzurri colleagues once more.

Inter have given the player complete freedom to decide whether or not he’ll play professional football with the club again, and now he’s set to undergo a series of cardiological tests to determine his future, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Simone Inzaghi will welcome the Danish midfielder in the coming days and tests will be conducted to gauge the possibility of his subcutaneous defibrillator being removed.

Without its removal, Eriksen won’t be able to play in Serie A due to rules laid down by the Italian government and the FIGC.