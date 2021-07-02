Euro 2020 semi-final draw: Italy to face Spain

The Euro 2020 quarter-finals are at the midway point and as such we have two semi-finalists decided.

Both Spain and Italy secured qualification on Friday evening. Spain were made to sweat by Switzerland who took La Roja to penalties after a 1-1 result, but Luis Enrique’s men eventually won and booked their place in the last four.

Italy meanwhile produced a stunning display to overcome Belgium 2-1 in Munich with Lorenzo Insigne scoring one of Euro 2020’s best goals.

Who plays who in the Euro 2020 semi-finals?

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, the winners of Friday’s games will face off, meaning the first semi-final on July 6 at Wembley will be Italy vs Spain.

There are still two quarter-final games to be played as England take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday evening, while Denmark and the Czech Republic play in Baku beforehand.