EURO 2020: Predicted XIs, latest news and build-up to Belgium vs Italy

Hello everyone and welcome to Forza Italian Football‘s Euro 2020 live blog. On this blog, we’ll have live updates from Belgium vs Italy, as well as all the build-up, previews and team news ahead of the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

Predicted XIs

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roberto Mancini’s Italy XI against Belgium will be as follows:

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.

Belgium, meanwhile, are expected to line up with the following XI:

Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Vermaelen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Mertens, Carrasco; Lukaku.

When are Italy playing Belgium?

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are playing Belgium in the second of Euro 2020’s quarter-finals, with kick off set for 21:00 CEST in Munich. The game will follow Switzerland vs Spain, which is the first quarter-final at this European Championship.

Where to watch Belgium vs Italy in the UK

Viewers in the United Kingdom who want to watch Belgium vs Italy can do so on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web.

Where to watch Belgium vs Italy in the USA

Those watching Belgium vs Italy in the United States can find the game on SiriusXM FC, ESPN, TUDN Radio, PrendeTV.