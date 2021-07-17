FIFA ban Spezia from signing players for two years

Spezia have suffered a blow leading into the 2021/22 Serie A season as they have been banned from signing players for the next two years.

Gli Aquilotti will not sign players in the winter and summer of 2022 as well as the winter and summer of 2023 after illegally signing an abundance of Nigerian youngsters between 2013 and 2017.

“Following an investigation carried out by the FIFA Regulatory Execution Department, the Disciplinary Commission of the highest football body found that the La Spezia club has violated article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) having brought several Nigerian underage players to Italy using a system aimed at circumventing the aforementioned RSTP article in addition to national immigration rules,” read a statement released by FIFA.

“Taking into account Spezia Calcio’s admission of responsibility for its serious regulatory violations, the FIFA Disciplinary Commission imposed a market blockade, nationally and internationally, for four sessions along with a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs (€460,000).

“Spezia Calcio, therefore, will not be able to register new players for the next four market registration periods established by the Italian Football Federation.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Commission has also imposed a freeze on the market, nationally and internationally, for four registration periods and a fine of CHF 4,000 (€3,685) against USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre, since these two clubs played an active role in the aforementioned system.

“The protection of minors is a fundamental objective of the legal framework governing the transfer system of players and the effective application of these rules is essential to ensure the protection of the well-being of minors on all occasions.

“The three football clubs were informed today of the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Commission.”