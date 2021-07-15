Fiorentina ready to swoop for Tottenham’s Erik Lamela

Fiorentina could soon make a move for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela with his contracting running out next year.

The player would generally be considered out of La Viola’s price range but due to the small amount of time left on the Argentinian’s current contract and the lack of desire to renew it, there is an opportunity for a cut-price deal.

In the current climate, the North London club would likely rather receive a transfer fee this summer than just let the player go for free next year.

As has been reported by Sportitalia, the 29-year-old is of serious interest to Fiorentina.

Erik Lamela has Serie A experience after impressing for Roma between 2011 and 2013. Since the move to Tottenham Hotspur, he has struggled to ever hold down a starting position in the team despite the occasional flash of brilliance.

It is very likely that both parties will feel that now is the time to move on.