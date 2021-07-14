Five Italy players make UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020

Five Italy players have been chosen in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020.

Gli Azzurri beat England on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to claim the title, having impressed as the standout team from the very start of the group phase.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was also named Player of the Tournament on Sunday, is the goalkeeper chosen in the XI. Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jorginho and Federico Chiesa also made it into the team.

?? Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020 Who would be your captain? ? pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021

Inter’s Romelu Lukaku was also chosen as another Serie A representative.

The team in full is as follows: Donnarumma; Kyle Walker, Bonucci, Harry Maguire, Spinazzola; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jorginho, Pedri; Chiesa, Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling.

The Team of the Tournament was chosen by UEFA’s technical observers Pat Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-Francois Domergue, Dusan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Gines Melendez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbaek and Willi Ruttensteiner.