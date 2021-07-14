Five Italy players make UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020

Five Italy players make UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020
Conor Clancy Date: 14th July 2021 at 3:27pm
Written by:

Five players have been chosen in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020.

Gli Azzurri beat England on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to claim the title, having impressed as the standout team from the very start of the group phase.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was also named Player of the Tournament on , is the goalkeeper chosen in the XI. Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Federico Chiesa also made it into the team.

Inter’s was also chosen as another representative.

The team in full is as follows: Donnarumma; Kyle Walker, Bonucci, Harry Maguire, Spinazzola; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jorginho, Pedri; Chiesa, Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling.

The Team of the Tournament was chosen by UEFA’s technical observers Pat Bonner, Esteban , Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-Francois Domergue, Dusan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Gines Melendez, David , Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbaek and Willi Ruttensteiner.

 

Related articles